Qatar vs. Ecuador, 2022 World Cup Day 1: Match thread and discussion

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off this morning with the opening match, on a date which was supposed to be T-1 day before the true start of the tournament. With a late date switch, hosts Qatar will take center stage in front of the world to take on Ecuador in the tournament’s first match.

Qatar has prepared 12 years for this moment as a team, building up its roster in an effort to not disappoint as the hosts of this World Cup. They’ve also played teams from every confederation, hoping to prepare their team to play well as the hosts. With lots of controversy surrounding this World Cup, Qatar’s players hope that they can let their play do the talking as they sneak a couple of results to get to the knockout stage.

On the other side is Ecuador, a team who also had its own controversy in arriving at this opening match. Despite losing a case involving their use of an ineligible player during World Cup qualifying, they keep their spot in the field of 32 and as the other team in the opening match. Because of that, they’re hoping to be the dangerous team that can also contend to advance to the knockout stage.

It’s finally here. The World Cup begins today. Let the soccer commence.

How to watch

Group A - Qatar vs. Ecuador

Location: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

Kick-off time: 11:00am Eastern, 8:00am Pacific

Available TV: FS1 (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Telemundo (Website), Peacock (Website), FuboTV (Free Trial), SiriusXM FC (Radio)

