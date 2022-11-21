2022 FIFA World Cup, Day 2: Match thread and discussion

The second matchday of the 2022 FIFA World Cup has 3 matches, two of which will be on before the United States Men’s National Team takes the field this afternoon against Wales. Before you cheer on the USMNT, England vs. Iran and Senegal vs. the Netherlands will be there to keep you entertained.

England enters the tournament once again as a team who expects to win it all. With arguably the best known roster in the world, England fans will want to sing “It’s Coming Home” for the next month. Their team appears to be battle tested and ready to compete for the trophy. However, in their way is a really tough team in Iran.

Iran is a team that many on this side of the world may not have seen play much, but as the 20th ranked team in the world, they can be very dangerous. However, it remains to be seen if one of their best players, Sardar Azmoun, will play as there is pressure to sideline him due to his support for the Iranian protests currently ongoing. England will have to pay attention and not let their concentration slip, because Iran can get a result and turn Group B upside down.

In the late morning match on the East Coast, Senegal and the Netherlands are sure to provide some entertaining play. However, Senegal will have to cope with not having their star player, Sadio Mané on the team. His recent injury while with Bayern Munich has ruled him out of the World Cup, and the Lions of Teranga will have to figure out who can step up in his absence to provide creative play and goals.

The Netherlands are a team that should be considered a contender to win it all, but are at the same time a team that many people aren’t including on their list of favorites. They have some young players that are ready to break through on the international stage and they still have some household names that can get hot at any time. The best two teams in Group A meet in their first match, and it could help determine who eventually wins the group if one team can overtake the other.

How to watch

Group B - England vs. Iran

Location: Khalifa International Stadium, Doha

Kick-off time: 8:00am Eastern, 5:00am Pacific

Available TV: FS1 (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports Go (App/Website), Telemundo (Website), Peacock (Website), FuboTV (Free Trial), SiriusXM FC (Radio)

Group A - Senegal vs. Netherlands

Location: Al Thumama Stadium, Doha

Kick-off time: 11:00am Eastern, 8:00am Pacific

Available TV: Fox (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Telemundo (Website), Peacock (Website), FuboTV (Free Trial), SiriusXM FC (Radio)

