USA vs. Wales, 2022 FIFA World Cup: Time, TV schedule and lineups

The day has finally arrived. After eight years, the United States Men’s National Team play in a World Cup today as they open Group B play against Wales in Qatar. All the talk and analysis over and it’s time to see what this young American side can produce on the biggest stage of them all.

Gregg Berhalter has named Tyler Adams as the team’s captain after a vote from the players. Really, it had to be him as Adams is motor that gets this team going. While we know his name will be on the team sheet along side some guarantees like Christian Pulisic, there is still plenty of intrigue and uncertainty when it comes to the USA’s starting lineup.

It’s expected that Walker Zimmermann will get the nod at center back, but who will partner him remains up in the air. There’s also a question at right back as it seems Sergino Dest may not be fully fit yet. And, of course, there’s the huge mystery of who will Berhalter call on to lead the line at the No. 9 spot. All of the questions will finally be answered as this pivotal group opener will play a massive role in the U.S.’s Round of 16 aspirations.

Lineups

United States lineup:

TBA

Wales lineup:

TBA

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 2:00p.m. Eastern, 11:00a.m. Pacific

Venue: Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium; Al Rayyan, Qatar

Available TV: FOX, Telemundo

Available Streaming: fuboTV (free trial), FOX Sports GO (App)

