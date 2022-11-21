USA vs. Wales, 2022 FIFA World Cup: Community player ratings

The United States men’s national team opened the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a 1-1 draw against Wales. Despite dominating the first half and taking the lead through Timothy Weah, the U.S. conceded a late penalty and had to settle for just one point. It’s a frustrating result considering a dream start to the tournament was firmly in their grasp. Now the task of qualifying for the Round of 16 becomes tougher.

Instead of giving you our player ratings, we want to know what you think. Below is a ratings form for you to fill out with ratings for each USMNT player’s performance. After a day/night of voting, we’ll tabulate the ratings and reveal them with the top rated player being named Stars and Stripes FC’s Man of the Match. Feel free to head down to the comment section and leave your thoughts on the match as a whole or give your detailed explanation of your ratings.

