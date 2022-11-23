2022 FIFA World Cup, Day 4: Match thread and discussion

Anything can happen in the World Cup as Argentina learned yesterday. That’s good news for a few of the CONCACAF teams that will need to tap into that underdog energy against some of the powers of world soccer. Groups E and F will kick off with... um, group F starting the day as Morocco and Croatia face off with the 2018 World Cup runners up looking for a good start in the group in the pre-dawn offering. A new group of exciting players from Germany will take on Japan in the morning fixture.

That will be followed by a CONCACAF THUNDER double header as Costa Rica faces Spain. Los Ticos scraped by in qualifying and will face a tough game against the European giants, but they’re also a side that is capable of disrupting even the most daunting opponents. Finally, the afternoon match will feature CONCACAF qualification winners Canada seeing what they’re truly made of against a Belgium side hoping to squeeze the last bit of magic out of a golden generation that has so far failed to bring home silverware in their major tournaments.

How to watch

Group F - Morocco vs. Croatia

Location: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

Kick-off time: 5:00am Eastern, 2:00am Pacific

Available TV: FS1 (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports Go (App/Website), Telemundo (Website), Peacock (Website), FuboTV (Free Trial), SiriusXM FC (Radio)

Group E - Germany vs. Japan

Location: Khalifa Int’l Stadium, Doha

Kick-off time: 8:00am Eastern, 5:00am Pacific

Available TV: FS1 (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Telemundo (Website), Peacock (Website), FuboTV (Free Trial), SiriusXM FC (Radio)

Group E - Spain vs. Costa Rica

Location: Al Thumama Stadium, Al Thumama

Kick-off time: 11:00am Eastern, 8:00am Pacific

Available TV: Fox (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Telemundo (Website), Peacock (Website), FuboTV (Free Trial), SiriusXM FC (Radio)

Group F - Belgium vs. Canada

Location: Ahmad Bin Ali, Al Rayyan

Kick-off time: 2:00pm Eastern, 11:00am Pacific

Available TV: Fox (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Telemundo (Website), Peacock (Website), FuboTV (Free Trial), SiriusXM FC (Radio)

This thread will be your match thread. We don’t have many rules here. We just ask that you don’t insult each other personally and treat each other with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s fine, but name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. If you see a comment that you feel is out of line, please report it and it will be dealt with.