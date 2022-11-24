2022 FIFA World Cup, Day 5: Match thread and discussion

Happy Thanksgiving in the United States to all who celebrate!

Whether you’ve traveled for the holiday, you have family and friends coming to you, or you are staying home and keeping it low-key this year, you have plenty of World Cup to keep you company and/or get you out of some awkward conversations, potentially, on Thursday. This is a day of heavyweights, hipster faves and players you love to root for or very much against.

The early game is, frankly, the least star-studded, but that can often mean it’s a good game. Switzerland, a team that consistently qualifies for tournaments but tend to play one good game and two not-so-good games, will face Cameroon, a talented team that would be nice to see make some waves in the World Cup. Will this be a surprise thriller or another tense draw? It’s anyone’s guess.

Then it’s the start of Group H, with Uruguay taking on South Korea. This is firmly a soccer sicko’s kind of game — you probably either love or hate these teams, but as smaller nations with good footballing pedigree seeing them do big things on the world stage is fun. Plus, will Luis Suarez bite anyone, handle the ball on the line, or do anything else weird or illegal? Who can say!

If you choose to sleep in, the last two games of the day should be to your liking. The third game is Portugal vs. Ghana, another game between two regional titans who want to do something more. Given Cristiano Ronaldo is the world’s biggest free agent at the minute, we’ll see if he can rebound and score a goal or four in this game. I don’t think it will be easy, however, against a solid Ghana side.

And then we wrap up the day with Brazil vs. Serbia. Brazil are a tournament favorite coming in — some of the faves have rolled, others have faltered, and we’ll see if they can put in a routine win or if Serbia can shock the world and boost their cause for a first-ever knockout round berth as the country of Serbia.

How to watch

Group G - Switzerland vs. Cameroon

Location: Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

Kick-off time: 5:00am Eastern, 2:00am Pacific

Available TV: FS1 (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports Go (App/Website), Telemundo (Website), Peacock (Website), FuboTV (Free Trial), SiriusXM FC (Radio)

Group H - Uruguay vs. South Korea

Location: Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan

Kick-off time: 8:00am Eastern, 5:00am Pacific

Available TV: FS1 (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Telemundo (Website), Peacock (Website), FuboTV (Free Trial), SiriusXM FC (Radio)

Group H - Portugal vs. Ghana

Location: Stadium 974, Doha

Kick-off time: 11:00am Eastern, 8:00am Pacific

Available TV: Fox (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Telemundo (Website), Peacock (Website), FuboTV (Free Trial), SiriusXM FC (Radio)

Group G - Brazil vs. Serbia

Location: Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail

Kick-off time: 2:00pm Eastern, 11:00am Pacific

Available TV: Fox (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Telemundo (Website), Peacock (Website), FuboTV (Free Trial), SiriusXM FC (Radio)

