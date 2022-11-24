I Know the Score: 2022 World Cup Week 2

Welcome back to SSFC’s rendition of I Know The Score! This time, we’ve got the second round of the group stage. Once again, just list your predictions for each match in the comments. Don’t worry if you missed out on the earlier games; there’s still plenty of time to get in on the action. If you need a refresher on the rules, you can find it here. Otherwise, make sure to get your predictions in before the matches start!

Here’s the schedule for the second round of the group stage. At the bottom, there’s also a simplified format to make copy/pasting easier. I’ll put a post up for everybody’s scores during the weekend, after we’ve at least had all the teams play their first match.

Group A

Qatar v. Senegal Nov. 25

Ecuador v. Netherlands Nov. 25

Group B

Wales v. Iran Nov. 25

United States v. England Nov. 25

Group C

Poland v. Saudi Arabia Nov. 26

Argentina v. Mexico Nov. 26

Group D

Tunisia v. Australia Nov. 26

France v. Denmark Nov. 26

Group E

Costa Rica v. Japan Nov. 27

Spain v. Germany Nov. 27

Group F

Canada v. Croatia Nov. 27

Belgium v. Morocco Nov. 27

Group G

Serbia v. Cameroon Nov. 2

Brazil v. Switzerland Nov. 28

Group H

Ghana v. South Korea Nov. 28

Portugal v. Uruguay Nov. 28

Qatar v. Senegal

Ecuador v. Netherlands

Wales v. Iran

United States v. England

Poland v. Saudi Arabia

Argentina v. Mexico

Tunisia v. Australia

France v. Denmark

Costa Rica v. Japan

Spain v. Germany

Canada v. Croatia

Belgium v. Morocco

Serbia v. Cameroon

Brazil v. Switzerland

Ghana v. South Korea

Portugal v. Uruguay