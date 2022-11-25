USA vs. England, 2022 FIFA World Cup: Time, TV schedule and lineups

Black Friday is here and so is the most anticipated match of the group stage. The United States Men’s National Team take on England in a vital Group B matchup that will go a long way in determining who makes it to the knockout stages in Qatar.

Gregg Berhalter’s side will enter this tie as big underdogs (as high as +500 according to some oddsmakers) due to England’s dominant performance against Iran in their first match. A huge opportunity was blown by the U.S. against Wales as the late penalty conceded by Walker Zimmerman led to two valuable points dropped. Getting something out of this match will be tough for the Americans but it could be a must depending on the result Wales vs. Iran.

The big question mark following the opening match was the status of Giovanni Reyna. The talented midfielder was kept on the sideline for the duration. Will Berhalter change up the starting lineup and insert the playmaker or will he stay the course and hope consistency pays off? These are the types of decisions that win or lose you critical games.

Lineups

United States lineup:

TBA

England lineup:

TBA

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 2:00p.m. Eastern, 11:00a.m. Pacific

Venue: Al Bayt Stadium; Al Khor, Qatar

Available TV: FOX, Telemundo

Available Streaming: fuboTV (free trial), FOX Sports GO (App)

