2022 FIFA World Cup, Day 6: Match thread and discussion

Day 6 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is once again full of 4 matches, with 3 of them coming before the USMNT takes on England, one of the most anticipated matches of the entire tournament. With Groups A and B entering their second matchdays at the World Cup, there is a chance for some separation between some of the teams, while others will hold on to try and give themselves a chance in the final matchday.

The morning begins when Wales takes on Iran, and Wales will desperately seek the win and the vital 3 points. After drawing against the USMNT, they need to get a win to increase their chances of advancing out of the group, and they’ll be looking to put a big number on the scoreboard. On the other side, Iran is reeling after losing to England 6-2 on Monday, and their World Cup could be over if they don’t get a result.

The second match of the day features the hosts Qatar as they take on Senegal. Both teams lost their first match and will be looking for their first points of the tournament, and those points will be especially important. If either team wants a chance to get out of the group, they will need the victory to set themselves up for the final matchday.

Finally, the Netherlands and Ecuador face off midday in a matchup of the top 2 teams so far in the group. Both have 2-0 victories under their belt, and the winner of this match takes control of Group A and could potentially be the first team at the 2022 World Cup to qualify for the knockout stage.

How to watch

Group B - Wales vs. Iran

Location: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

Kick-off time: 5:00am Eastern, 2:00am Pacific

Available TV: FS1 (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports Go (App/Website), Telemundo (Website), Peacock (Website), FuboTV (Free Trial), SiriusXM FC (Radio)

Group A - Qatar vs. Senegal

Location: Al Thumama Stadium, Doha

Kick-off time: 8:00am Eastern, 5:00am Pacific

Available TV: FS1 (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Telemundo (Website), Peacock (Website), FuboTV (Free Trial), SiriusXM FC (Radio)

Group A - Netherlands vs. Ecuador

Location: Khalifa International Stadium, Doha

Kick-off time: 11:00am Eastern, 8:00am Pacific

Available TV: Fox (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Telemundo (Website), Peacock (Website), FuboTV (Free Trial), SiriusXM FC (Radio)

