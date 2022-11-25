USA vs. England, 2022 FIFA World Cup: Community player ratings

The United States men’s national team recorded their second consecutive draw against England in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday afternoon. The two teams played to an entertaining 0-0 draw that saw both teams have their chances to score. The best chance of the match fell to Weston McKennie in the first half but the midfielder was unable to convert a great cross into a shot on target. The result means that the USMNT must beat Iran in the final group match to advance.

Instead of giving you our player ratings, we want to know what you think. Below is a ratings form for you to fill out with ratings for each USMNT player’s performance. After a day/night of voting, we’ll tabulate the ratings and reveal them with the top rated player being named Stars and Stripes FC’s Man of the Match. Feel free to head down to the comment section and leave your thoughts on the match as a whole or give your detailed explanation of your ratings.

