2022 FIFA World Cup, Day 7: Match thread and discussion

Can you believe the 2022 FIFA World Cup is nearly a week old already?! Probably not, since there are so many games happening everyday, but it’s true. And there are plenty of interesting match-ups on tap for tournament’s first Saturday.

The early game is Tunisia vs. Australia — admittedly probably not a high prestige game for most folks, but you just never know. Plus, both teams are going to consider it a very winnable game and hopefully they go for broke since they’re going to need a win, most likely, to have a shot of advancing.

After that, another deep dive clash, as Poland take on Saudi Arabia in Group C play. Can Saudi Arabia again play spoiler, or will Poland make their opponent a one-game wonder? Certainly the other two teams in the group will be watching this game with extreme interest.

The second half of the day’s slate really cooks, however. France vs. Denmark is the third game, and France can book their ticket to the knockouts, essentially, with a win here. If Denmark can pull off the win, then it’s anyone’s game for Group D.

Finally, of note to those partial to fútbol in the Americas, it’s Argentina vs. Mexico. Historically, Argentina boss Mexico, and both teams need a win in this game. They can’t both pick up a victory, of course, so this game will also be pivotal as Group C is currently wide open.

How to watch

Group D - Tunisia vs. Australia

Location: Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

Kick-off time: 5:00am Eastern, 2:00am Pacific

Available TV: FS1 (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports Go (App/Website), Telemundo (Website), Peacock (Website), FuboTV (Free Trial), SiriusXM FC (Radio)

Group C - Poland vs. Saudi Arabia

Location: Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan

Kick-off time: 8:00am Eastern, 5:00am Pacific

Available TV: FS1 (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Telemundo (Website), Peacock (Website), FuboTV (Free Trial), SiriusXM FC (Radio)

Group D - France vs. Denmark

Location: Stadium 974, Doha

Kick-off time: 11:00am Eastern, 8:00am Pacific

Available TV: FS1 (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Telemundo (Website), Peacock (Website), FuboTV (Free Trial), SiriusXM FC (Radio)

Group C - Argentina vs. Mexico

Location: Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail

Kick-off time: 2:00pm Eastern, 11:00am Pacific

Available TV: FS1 (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Telemundo (Website), Peacock (Website), FuboTV (Free Trial), SiriusXM FC (Radio)

