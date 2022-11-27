2022 FIFA World Cup, Day 8: Match thread and discussion

Day 8 of the 2022 World Cup continues with action in Groups E and F, with some more Concacaf teams hoping for better results. The day begins with Japan taking on Costa Rica, where Japan has had one of the shock results of the tournament when they beat Germany in their first match. Costa Rica, on the other hand, had the most lopsided defeat in the first set of matches when they lost to Spain 7-0 on Wednesday.

Belgium looks to play better in the second matchup when they take on Morocco. Currently at the top of Group F, they were outplayed by Canada and needed a moment of brilliance to emerge with the 3 points. Morocco will look to get a win to keep them in the hunt for the knockout stage.

Midday in the Eastern time zone in the United States will be Croatia taking on the USA’s neighbors to the north, Canada. Canada played like they belonged on the world’s stage against Belgium, but couldn’t get a goal or the result. They will once again have their work cut out for them against a Croatia team that is in search of its first win in Qatar.

The last match of the afternoon is definitely the main event. Spain will take on Germany with Germany desperate for a win after their upset loss to Japan. Spain is flying high after putting 7 on the board against Costa Rica, but they know this will be a more difficult matchup. They will hope their adjustments are good enough to win and secure their place in the knockout stage.

How to watch

Group E - Japan vs. Costa Rica

Location: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

Kick-off time: 5:00am Eastern, 2:00am Pacific

Available TV: FS1 (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports Go (App/Website), Telemundo (Website), Peacock (Website), FuboTV (Free Trial), SiriusXM FC (Radio)

Group F - Belgium vs. Morocco

Location: Al Thumama Stadium, Doha

Kick-off time: 8:00am Eastern, 5:00am Pacific

Available TV: FS1 (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Telemundo (Website), Peacock (Website), FuboTV (Free Trial), SiriusXM FC (Radio)

Group F - Croatia vs. Canada

Location: Khalifa International Stadium, Doha

Kick-off time: 11:00am Eastern, 8:00am Pacific

Available TV: FS1 (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Telemundo (Website), Peacock (Website), FuboTV (Free Trial), SiriusXM FC (Radio)

Group D - Spain vs. Germany

Location: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

Kick-off time: 2:00pm Eastern, 11:00am Pacific

Available TV: FS1 (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Telemundo (Website), Peacock (Website), FuboTV (Free Trial), SiriusXM FC (Radio)

