2022 FIFA World Cup, Day 9: Match thread and discussion

Day 9 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is the last match that will feature matches at 5:00am on the east coast and 2:00am on the west coast, but there are a few intriguing matchups that will surely capture the attention of fans watching. It begins with Cameroon taking on Serbia, with both teams needing a victory to keep their chances of advancing to the knockout stage alive. Cameroon dropped a close match to Switzerland in their opener, while Serbia could not keep up with Brazil in their first match. If either team can put together a win, then their chances of advancing remain alive.

The second match will also be an interesting match, as South Korea will take on Ghana. Ghana was part of arguably the most electric match so far at the World Cup, even as they lost to Portugal. South Korea fought Uruguay to a scoreless draw, and they will be looking for 3 points to keep their chances alive.

In a battle between the top 2 teams in Group G, Brazil will take on Switzerland in a clash of styles. Brazil will want to open up play and be aggressive moving forward, even without Neymar Jr. as he rests his injured ankle. They will have no shortage of attackers who will want to rain shots upon the Swiss defense. Switzerland will counter with a more measured approach and will try to take their chances where they can get them. Can Breel Embolo strike again, and can Xherdan Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka be the X-factors for the Swiss?

Finally, the last matchup of the day is Portugal taking on Uruguay. Portugal currently leads Group H, but it was a wild affair to get the 3 points against Ghana. Uruguay didn’t take advantage of their chances in a scoreless draw against South Korea, and they’ll have to figure out a way to ensure their attackers, like Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani, and midfielder Federico Valverde, get into space to put shots on goal.

How to watch

Group G - Cameroon vs. Serbia

Location: Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

Kick-off time: 5:00am Eastern, 2:00am Pacific

Available TV: FS1 (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports Go (App/Website), Telemundo (Website), Peacock (Website), FuboTV (Free Trial), SiriusXM FC (Radio)

Group H - South Korea vs. Ghana

Location: Education City Stadium, Doha

Kick-off time: 8:00am Eastern, 5:00am Pacific

Available TV: FS1 (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Telemundo (Website), Peacock (Website), FuboTV (Free Trial), SiriusXM FC (Radio)

Group G - Brazil vs. Switzerland

Location: Stadium 974, Doha

Kick-off time: 11:00am Eastern, 8:00am Pacific

Available TV: Fox (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Telemundo (Website), Peacock (Website), FuboTV (Free Trial), SiriusXM FC (Radio)

Group H - Portugal vs. Uruguay

Location: Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail

Kick-off time: 2:00pm Eastern, 11:00am Pacific

Available TV: Fox (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Telemundo (Website), Peacock (Website), FuboTV (Free Trial), SiriusXM FC (Radio)

