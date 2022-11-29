2022 FIFA World Cup, Day 10: Match thread and discussion

Day 10 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is where we start to see the final separation between teams in Groups A and B. It’s the final group stage matchday for both groups, so we will see who will advance to the knockout stage and who will exit the tournament. The USMNT also plays today, so while we separate that discussion, let’s preview the other 3 matches of the day.

Group A’s matches will be first up, with the Netherlands facing Qatar while simultaneously, Ecuador will face Senegal. Qatar has already been eliminated from the tournament, the earliest a host has ever been eliminated from a World Cup. They will have nothing to play for but pride as they take on the Netherlands, who are hoping to win the group and advance to the Round of 16. A draw will be enough for the Oranje to get through, but they want to not only defeat the hosts, but they also want to run up the score to separate themselves from Ecuador.

Ecuador and Senegal is basically a playoff match, with Ecuador on 4 points and Senegal on 3 points. Ecuador can qualify for the knockout stage with a win or draw, while Senegal need to win to advance. It should mean a more open match with lots of chances as both teams fight to be the other team to emerge from Group A.

Opposite the USMNT match against Iran in the late game is Wales taking on England, a matchup that everyone in the British Isles has been waiting for. England has the upper hand, qualifying for the Round of 16 with a win or tie, and they can even qualify with a loss. Wales, on the other hand, needs a win and they need some help. Wales will need as many goals as possible in a victory to help with the goal differential tiebreaker. England really just has to sit back and not allow Wales to turn it into a track meet. Even with that match, eyes will be on Iran vs. USA to see who emerges from Group B in 1st and 2nd.

How to watch

Group A - Netherlands vs. Qatar

Location: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

Kick-off time: 10:00am Eastern, 7:00am Pacific

Available TV: Fox (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports Go (App/Website), Telemundo (Website), Peacock (Website), FuboTV (Free Trial), SiriusXM FC (Radio)

Group A - Ecuador vs. Senegal

Location: Khalifa International Stadium, Doha

Kick-off time: 10:00am Eastern, 7:00am Pacific

Available TV: FS1 (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports Go (App/Website), Telemundo (Website), Peacock (Website), FuboTV (Free Trial), SiriusXM FC (Radio)

Group B - Wales vs. England

Location: Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

Kick-off time: 2:00pm Eastern, 11:00am Pacific

Available TV: FS1 (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Telemundo (Website), Peacock (Website), FuboTV (Free Trial), SiriusXM FC (Radio)

