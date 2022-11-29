USA vs. Iran, 2022 FIFA World Cup: Time, TV schedule and lineups

The United States Men’s National Team faces a win or go home scenario today as it takes on Iran in their final Group B match. A team that struggles to find the back of the net must break down what will surely be a stout Iran defense holding on for dear life aiming to earn the second place spot with a draw or better.

Controversies galore have surrounded this match. From former USMNT manager Jurgen Klinsmann getting into a questionable war of words with Iran manager Carlos Queiroz; to U.S. Soccer causing a mini-political meltdown by changing an image on the internet; all the way to Iranian journalists interrogating Gregg Berhalter and Tyler Adams with wild topics in the pre-match press conference. The build-up to this match has been filled with nonsense, distractions, and maybe a little bit of gamesmanship on both sides.

All the talk and noise ends when the two teams take the field and decide who goes on to the Round of 16.

Lineups

United States lineup:

TBA

Iran lineup:

TBA

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 2:00p.m. Eastern, 11:00a.m. Pacific

Venue: Al Thumama Stadium; Doha, Qatar

Available TV: FOX, Telemundo

Available Streaming: fuboTV (free trial), FOX Sports GO (App)

