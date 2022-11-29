USA vs. Iran, 2022 FIFA World Cup: Community player ratings

The United States men’s national team have clinched a spot in the Round of 16 after a nervy 1-0 win over Iran. Christian Pulisic’s first half goal and some late game bus parking was enough to see the USA into the knockout stages. They will face the Netherlands on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Instead of giving you our player ratings, we want to know what you think. Below is a ratings form for you to fill out with ratings for each USMNT player’s performance. After a day/night of voting, we’ll tabulate the ratings and reveal them with the top rated player being named Stars and Stripes FC’s Man of the Match. Feel free to head down to the comment section and leave your thoughts on the match as a whole or give your detailed explanation of your ratings.

Click here for a mobile-friendly link.