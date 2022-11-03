USWNT announces January Camp in New Zealand and two friendlies against the Football Ferns

The USWNT is beginning its quest for a third World Cup title in a row, of course one does not simply walk into the biggest tournament on the planet and come out with a win. To that end, the team will begin 2023 with a trip to New Zealand for January Camp capped off with a pair of friendlies against the Football Ferns on January 17th and 20th.

The choice of heading to the island is a smart move with the USA set to play its World Cup group matches there when the tournament starts in July. It will give the team a chance to know what to expect in the venues that will host matches as well as become familiar with hotels and other logistical concerns before competitive matches begin.

This year New Zealand is only scheduled to play two matches at home as the team typically plays away games. As a result, there should be a good atmosphere for the games as the home fans get ready to host the World Cup.