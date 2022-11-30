2022 FIFA World Cup, Day 11: Match thread and discussion

It’s Day 11 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and some big teams need a bit of math to make it to the knockout stage. It’s the final matchday for Groups C and D, which means in theory that it could be the last time we see Lionel Messi at a World Cup if things don’t go well for Argentina.

The day begins with the finales in Group D, where only France knows it is on its way to the knockout stage. They can win the group if they get a win or draw against Tunisia, or if Australia doesn’t beat Denmark. France can even win the group if they lose, but it would come down to goal differential should Australia win. Tunisia is on its last legs, but while it can’t win the group, it can still qualify for the knockout stage with a win and some help. They would need Denmark to either draw or win, and then it will still come down to a tiebreaker.

The other match in Group D is Australia vs. Denmark. Australia is eliminated with a loss and will definitely qualify with a win, possibly even winning the group in the process if France loses. They can also qualify with a draw, unless Tunisia beats France, in which case goal differential will come into play. Denmark’s path to the knockout stage is just as messy, where they can qualify if they win but only if Tunisia doesn’t also win. If that happens, it comes down to a tiebreaker. Denmark cannot qualify for the next round with a draw or loss.

The afternoon matches could see a couple of popular teams in Group C exit the tournament or they could each advance. The first match is Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico. Saudi Arabia advances with a win against Mexico and can also top the group if Poland and Argentina draw. If Poland beats Argentina, Saudi Arabia will also advance with a tie, but cannot if the other two teams draw. An Argentina win will spell the end for Saudi Arabia unless the victory is by more than 3 goals. Any loss or draws between the two matches, and that’s it for the Green Eagles. For Mexico, they qualify with a win and a Poland win. Otherwise, a tiebreaker comes into play if Mexico wins and there’s any other result in the other match. Any loss or draw and Mexico goes home.

At the same time, Argentina will take on Poland, with Poland being the team that surprisingly controls their own destiny. Any win or draw will send Poland through to the next round. They will also top the group with a win or if Saudi Arabia ties or loses, they can draw and also clinch the group. Poland can also advance with a loss, but it requires a lot of things to go their way and some math.

Argentina qualifies for the knockout stage with a win against Poland, and can also advance with a draw unless Saudi Arabia beats Mexico. Argentina is eliminated with a loss, and all other scenarios involve goal differentials and tiebreakers.

So, buckle up. Today’s matches should be entertaining and you’ll want to be in a spot where you can watch both sets of matches simultaneously, because every goal will shift the balance in a different direction.

How to watch

Group D - Tunisia vs. France

Location: Education City Stadium, Doha

Kick-off time: 10:00am Eastern, 7:00am Pacific

Available TV: Fox (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports Go (App/Website), Telemundo (Website), Peacock (Website), FuboTV (Free Trial), SiriusXM FC (Radio)

Group D - Australia vs. Denmark

Location: Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

Kick-off time: 10:00am Eastern, 7:00am Pacific

Available TV: FS1 (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Telemundo (Website), Peacock (Website), FuboTV (Free Trial), SiriusXM FC (Radio)

Group C - Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico

Location: Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail

Kick-off time: 2:00pm Eastern, 11:00am Pacific

Available TV: FS1 (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Telemundo (Website), Peacock (Website), FuboTV (Free Trial), SiriusXM FC (Radio)

Group C - Poland vs. Argentina

Location: Stadium 974, Doha

Kick-off time: 2:00pm Eastern, 11:00am Pacific

Available TV: Fox (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Telemundo (Website), Peacock (Website), FuboTV (Free Trial), SiriusXM FC (Radio)

