USMNT weekend viewing guide: last chance, hold your breath

Players have one final weekend of action before Gregg Berhalter makes his 2022 World Cup roster announcement on Wednesday. Here are your opportunities to see if players can make one last case for a spot, or hold your breath to see if they avoid a devastating injury:

Friday

Borussia Monchengladbach v Stuttgart - 3:30p on ESPN+

Joe Scally and Borussia Monchengladbach look to bounce back from their 2-1 loss to league leading Union Berlin when they host a Stuttgart side that has won two of three league matches since dismissing Pellegrino Matarazzo though the one loss was a 5-0 thumping at the hands of Borussia Dortmund. Scally and Gladbach are on a four match winless streak across all competitions but remain in 11th place and Scally continues to start regularly on the right side for the club.

Other notes:

Erik Palmer-Brown and Troyes lost a high scoring match to PSG last weekend, 4-3. They face Auxerre on Friday afternoon at 4p on beIN Sports. The two sides are separated by just three points in the bottom half of the table with Auxerre just two points out of the relegation position.

Saturday

LAFC v Philadelphia Union - 4p on Fox

Kellyn Acosta and LAFC host the Philadelphia Union for this year's MLS Cup final on Saturday afternoon. LAFC progressed to the final thanks to their decisive 3-0 win over Austin FC in the Western Conference final. Acosta started and played the full 90.

The Philadelphia Union initially went down by a goal to NYCFC but would score three goals in quick succession to win 3-1. Jack McGlynn played a key role for the Union picking up the MLS assist on their second goal and looks set to start the final on Saturday with Alejandro Bedoya looking like he'll miss out due to injury.

Other notes:

Fulham are off to an unbelievable start to the season, currently in seventh place but have a harsh date with reality on Saturday when they face Man City at 11a on USA network. Tim Ream tries to make his final case for a roster spot which seems unlikely and Antonee Robinson just looks to remain healthy as the lock starter at left back for club and county.

Streaming overseas:

Giovanni Reyna has started three of four for Borussia Dortmund who face Bochum at 10:30a on ESPN+.

Kevin Paredes and Wolfsburg face Mainz at 10:30a also on ESPN+. Paredes continues to come off the bench regularly.

Leeds United and their American trio look to build on their huge win over Liverpool when they face Bournemouth at 11a on Peacock.

Presumed right back Sergino Dest and AC Milan take on Special at 3:45 on Paramount+.

Sunday

Chelsea v Arsenal - 7a on USA network

Frankly, we're not sure if this one will be worth getting out of bed for, Christian Pulisic continues to be used primarily off the bench so he may not be on the field if you roll out of bed for kickoff but it is the premier EPL match up of the weekend and it seems likely he will play a role at some point so it's getting top billing for Sunday.

Arsenal hold a two point lead at the top of the table and are coming off a 5-0 thumping of Nottingham Forest last weekend. Meanwhile, Chelsea were embarrassed by Graham Potter's old side suffering a 4-1 loss in Brighton which included giving up two own goals. Pulisic got the start but didn't add to the scoresheet.

Streaming overseas: