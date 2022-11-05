Paxten Aaronson transfer to Eintracht Frankfurt set for January

The pipeline of American teenagers going from MLS to Europe shows no signs of stopping this winter as the January transfer period approaches. After a successful campaign in MLS where he’s helped the Philadelphia Union to reach the MLS Cup Final, Paxten Aaronson is set to go overseas. According to Tom Bogert the midfielder is set to join Eintracht Frankfurt with $4m coming to the Union for his services.

Aaronson has 23 appearances on the year with two starts and a goal. He amassed 432 minutes in 2022 following his breakthrough with the Union in 2021. Obviously, it’s not a huge sample size, but the time he’s had in MLS and with the USMNT youth set up showed Frankfurt that he was worth the investment.

What’s next for Aaronson is to prove he’s capable of reaching that potential. While the 19 year-old has been playing in the American top division, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him back with the Eintracht Frankfurt II side has he develops his skills further.