SSFC Roundtable: Staff picks for players in and out for the USMNT World Cup squad

Gregg Berhalter is set to announce his USMNT squad on Wednesday. He’ll have some big decisions to make ahead of naming the 26 players he brings to Qatar. Factors will include player health, form, fit in his system, affinity, potentially arbitrary things, and what shoes he wants to bring along. A lot is on the line. It is also the last chance to discuss who should go and here at SSFC we’re always up for a LOGICAL and REASONABLE discussion. We’ve got some opinions about who should come and who should stay home in each position group. And no... it does not include leaving Berhalter behind and bringing Marcelo Bielsa or something.

Goalkeeper

Parker Cleveland

Who ya got? As an Atlanta United fan I’ve learned that third string goalkeeper is the most important position on the roster second only to backup striker. I’m looking to the future. Zack Steffen has stepped up but has the specter of making massive blunders in big moments lurking on his resume. Ethan Horvath did show he could step up in the Nations League and save a penalty to win some hardware. The player I’m bringing has a bright future, he’s got hype, he’s even made a big transfer already, and he’s got a Polish passport. Gaga Slonina, put on your stars and stripes kit and get on the plane to Qatar, you Matt Turner and backup goalkeeper hero Ethan Horvath are going to the World Cup.

Brendan Joseph

Who ya got? While perhaps obvious to some, Zack Steffen has worked his way back into the roster by displaying consistency for Middlesbrough in the English Championship. Whether the 27-year-old was ever truly outside of the World Cup picture after months of absence from the national team, injury issues, and drooping form is only known by Gregg Berhalter and his trusted advisors. On the right day, he is the best goalkeeper in the program, but those performances have been few and far between. The odd man out is likely to be Sean Johnson, who has simply received fewer opportunities than his main three competitors. Ethan Horvath’s statistics this season may indicate a slight decline, but his unique 2021 CONCACAF Nations League experience demonstrates the ability to maintain composure in high-pressure moments.

Donald Wine

Who ya got? I’d bring Ethan Horvath. He’s been dependable when between the posts for the USMNT, and there’s more trust with him on the roster. Sean Johnson has played very well the past couple of years, including a couple of good performances on the national team, but he has the tendency to have gaffes, and that makes a lot of people anxious if he had to see time on the field during the World Cup.

Justin Moran

Who ya got? Ethan Horvath. Matt Turner is a lock for the roster, and should play every minute if healthy. Horvath’s roster status is less certain. Horvath has been a strong shot-stopper himself for years, but has significantly improved his ability to pass out of the back during his time with Nottingham Forest and Luton. I would leave Sean Johnson off the roster. Post-Shot xG +/- tracks how many goals a keeper allows compared to expected. Johnson’s PSxG +/- was actually negative this year in MLS, meaning he allowed more goals than expected. 5 US-eligible keepers fared better than Johnson in MLS.

Rob Usry

Who ya got? I’m a sucker for youth. I think the U.S. are fine at goalkeeper with Matt Turner as the starter and whoever Gregg chooses as the primary backup. I would bring Gaga Slonina to this World Cup just for the sole purpose of giving him that confidence of making the squad and the experience of the grand stage at such a young age. It’s clear that he’s the future of the position, so I don’t think there’s much harm in investing whatever time and experience you can now in hopes it bears fruit in a couple of years. I have to concur with my colleague, no disrespect to the guy, but I cannot trust Sean Johnson in a high pressure situation. There are just some moments you cannot scrub from your mind and Johnson having inexcusable mistakes are a few that still haunt me.

Defender

Parker Cleveland

Who ya got? I’m bringing a player with roots as a New York Red Bulls player who has had his ups and downs, faced his share of challenges, and made a massive comeback this year. Frankly, it would be wild for him not to be on the roster: Tim Ream. Of all the center backs in the player pool he’s played the most consistently at a high level with a decade on Championship and Premier League clubs. After falling off a bit last year and drawing ire from Fulham fans, Ream is in the form of his career and Fulham are in the surprising position of being a top 10 club in the top flight. He has also played against some of the names the USA will see in the group like Harry Kane and much of the England squad, plus is teammates with Daniel James and will be familiar with Kieffer Moore and Brennan Johnson on the Wales squad. It wouldn’t be ideal, but Ream also has experience at left back and the USMNT is thin in that spot of the field. Perhaps he’d help hold down a late lead as a defensive sub. He also starts next to Jedi Robinson and that must count for something in the cohesion department. It’s not pretty, but I’m leaving off Chris Richards. He hasn’t played all season and going into the World Cup if a player isn’t 90 minutes fit they shouldn’t be included.

Brendan Joseph

Who ya got? Due to a nagging injury and falling short of fitting the traditional profile, I wouldn’t include Cameron Carter-Vickers on a 23-player roster, but the additional three spots allows for a little more tactical thought in the selections. If the USMNT is faced with a situation that requires an attacking presence or a third center back, the Celtic center back can be more of a lock picker than his teammates. While he probably lands on the final roster, DeAndre Yedlin currently lacks the defensive presence of Reggie Cannon and provides less of an attacking spark than Joe Scally.

Donald Wine

Who ya got? It’s a longshot, but Kevin Paredes would be terrific to help at the fullback positions, and would add to that youthful exuberance that could be an asset off the bench. He also can tire a defense late in the match when needed with his runs and his ability to slice through the opposition. I would prefer a couple of guys over Aaron Long based on his play for the USMNT being very poor, but I’m resigned to the fact that he will be there as the preferred alternatives (Chris Richards, Miles Robinson) are likely too injured to go.

Justin Moran

Who ya got? Tim Ream. The 35-year-old has stepped up his game massively this fall, playing every minute for a newly-promoted Fulham side that sits 9th in the Premier League. Ream’s combination of comfort passing the ball out of the back, emergency defending, and high-level experience makes him a no-brainer for this roster, especially considering our relative weakness at CB. I would leave Aaron Long off the roster. Long has not been great recently, even in MLS. Long started against Japan as the US lost possession in their defensive half 54 times in 45 minutes in September.

Rob Usry

Who ya got? I definitely wrote this before all the leaks on social media made it clear that Tim Ream was getting called up. I’ve said it from day one, Tim Ream is the answer to all of our defensive woes. Gregg would be crazy not to bring him to Qatar! Honestly, there’s not really a fringe defender that I dislike or believe is a hindrance to the team, so I’ll just throw Erik Palmer-Brown’s name out there just because I’m a filthy casual that doesn’t watch many ES Troyes AC matches. I’m sorry.

Midfielder

Parker Cleveland

Who ya got? Darlington Nagbe. Next. If only... Given the recent injuries to Weston McKennie and Luca de la Torre, it seems like attack minded midfielder who does stuff is a position that might need some beefing up ahead of the World Cup. I’m calling on Djordje Mihailovic to fill that spot. He put up good numbers in MLS this year and would have been featured more for the national team if not for injuries. It might not be ideal that he hasn’t seen much time with the squad, but he offers more than a player like Sebastian Lletget or Cristian Roldan.

Brendan Joseph

Who ya got? Malik Tillman is enduring a trying season with Rangers, but his creativity and penchant for clutch moments are enough to earn a roster spot. He receives criticism in Scotland for his lack of responsiveness, but Berhalter has not shied away from giving the 20-year-old several chances to join the fold. His defensive work and pressure could also be an asset in the holistic strategies that rule tournament play. Despite impressing with Internacional, Johnny Cardoso is going to miss the cut due to the numbers squeeze. While a distributing six would be a perfect fit for the tactics, his arrival came a little too late for the 2022 cycle.

Justin Moran

Who ya got? Djordje Mihailovic. The attacking midfielder racked up 11 goals and 6 assists in MLS, leading Montreal to a third-place finish in the Supporters’ Shield. As a natural attacking midfielder, Mihailovic doesn’t perfectly fit into Berhalter’s system, but his flexibility to play both out wide and in the midfield is useful. Cristian Roldan should not be on the roster. He’s a good player for Seattle in MLS, but he’s never been impactful for the USMNT, except against very weak opponents.

Rob Usry

Who ya got? Yes, I want to be different. So, I’m going to say Richy Ledezma. The kid can ball and would fit right in on this squad, no doubt about it. Injuries have basically killed his chances at making this team, but he’s just a player that I believe could be a huge factor in the future of this program. Call him up and get him locked in for next cycle. Roldan can go, I guess. I don’t have anything against him. He’s a very energetic and smart player, but he just feels redundant on this squad.

Forward

Parker Cleveland

Who ya got? In my mind, this is asking who is the last guy on the roster for this position. Ricardo Pepi looks like he’s played his way on the team along with Josh Sargent. Perhaps some other players can fill in at no. 9 like Tim Weah in a pinch, but when things get tough and a late goal is needed it’s time to throw on attackers and hope something good happens. Jesús Ferreira is a solid shout, he scored 18 goals and 6 assists and might even push to be the starter for this team. That said, his competition in MLS has been defenders who graduated college, are internationals from CONCACAF, or players who didn’t quite fit in to clubs in South America or Europe. It’s a step down for sure from the Bundesliga and that’s why I’d take Pefok.

Brendan Joseph

Who ya got? Conventional wisdom dictates that form matters for strikers, and Ricardo Pepi has rediscovered his scoring touch with six goals in seven games for FC Groningen. He also possesses the size and ruggedness to endure the potential trench warfare if an opponent elects to park the bus. Ideally, his production will carry over to the biggest stage after a full calendar year of being shut out with the USMNT. In a just world, the roster has enough space to fit Jordan Pefok. However, his distance from the squad could be inferred as the centre-forward being considered a bad fit by the manager, compounded by the revival of Josh Sargent. Despite providing the superior aerial presence and succeeding in the most challenging league of the group, his passing numbers lag behind the competition amid a general isolation in the formation.

Donald Wine

Who ya got? Give me Jordan Pefok. The USMNT routinely reverts to a style that involves a lot of crosses into the box, and you need a Pefok there to punch it home. He’s proven he can do that for club and country and he honestly has earned a spot here. As difficult a decision it would be, Jordan Morris would be the odd man out for me.

Justin Moran

Who ya got? Jordan Pefok. The Union Berlin striker is the best pure finisher in the pool, as evidenced by his tremendous goal-scoring rate in Switzerland last season, and his effectiveness for a strong team in the Bundesliga so far this fall. Pefok has also improved his hold-up play, and his technical ability goes underrated in USMNT circles. Paul Arriola and Jordan Morris should not be on the roster. Morris is a decent target in the air, but that’s not what you want out of a winger. His ability to take players on has been hugely hampered by injuries, as his explosive speed has lessened and his dribbling ability has never been his best asset. Arriola has simply proven to be ineffective with the USMNT, except against the very weakest sides.

Rob Usry

Who ya got? Pefok. Because he’s a good striker and we need good strikers.

Haji Wright can go. I’m just not a fan, I’m sorry. Good for him for scoring some goals on a consistent basis in a league that Tyler Boyd looked like a world-beater in at one point. I just don’t see it with him at the international level and specifically with this team.