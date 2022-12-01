2022 FIFA World Cup, Day 12: Match thread and discussion

Following a day of excitement and unexpected results that saw France lose, Australia advance, and Mexico lose in hilarious fashion, the World Cup has a lot in store to kick off December. First, let’s point and laugh at Mexico who are out of the World Cup because of giving up a late goal to Saudi Arabia, which was truly sad for them because it meant that they couldn’t have kept the score the way it was to be eliminated by the fair play tie-breaker anyway. Heartbreaking.

This might seem like bad luck for El Tri, but the team that reached the World Cup in 2014 because of Graham Zusi and then got out of the group because of Korea in 2018 might have reached the end of their luck finally.

The day will feature two more Concacaf teams as Canada takes on Morocco having already been eliminated from the World Cup. The Reds could heap some misery on Morocco as the Atlas Lions are second in the group and are through with a draw, win, or Belgium loss. The tournament was a trip out of the frying pan and into the fryer for the promising but generally outmatched Voyuagers.

Belgium taking on Croatia is interesting in terms of both the Kevin de Bruyne and Luca Modric matchup, but also the scenarios for the group. If either team win, they’re through but Croatia just need a draw. Both are capable of a top performance, but Belgium has looked well past its prime in the tournament and their aging Golden Generation will have a last grasp of glory against their toughest opponent in the group.

The brunch/lunch matches will see the low-key group of death wrap things up with Japan taking on Spain and Germany hoping not to be embarrassed by an early exit in repeat World Cups. Meanwhile, Costa Rica could somehow get through despite holding a -6 goal differential. The if’s and the and’s are all dependent on what happens in each game as the basic message for each team is that the most assured way of going forward is to win.

How to watch

Group F - Canada vs. Morocco

Location: Al Thumama Stadium, Al Thumama

Kick-off time: 10:00am Eastern, 7:00am Pacific

Available TV: FS1 (English), Universo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Telemundo (Website), Peacock (Website), FuboTV (Free Trial), SiriusXM FC (Radio)

Group F - Belgium vs. Croatia

Location: Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

Kick-off time: 10:00am Eastern, 7:00am Pacific

Available TV: Fox (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Telemundo (Website), Peacock (Website), FuboTV (Free Trial), SiriusXM FC (Radio)

Group E - Costa Rica vs. Germany

Location: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

Kick-off time: 2:00pm Eastern, 11:00am Pacific

Available TV: FS1 (English), Universo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Telemundo (Website), Peacock (Website), FuboTV (Free Trial), SiriusXM FC (Radio)

Group E - Japan vs. Spain

Location: Khalifia International Stadium, Al Rayyan

Kick-off time: 2:00pm Eastern, 11:00am Pacific

Available TV: Fox (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Telemundo (Website), Peacock (Website), FuboTV (Free Trial), SiriusXM FC (Radio)

This thread will be your match thread. We don’t have many rules here. We just ask that you don’t insult each other personally and treat each other with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s fine, but name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. If you see a comment that you feel is out of line, please report it and it will be dealt with.