USA vs. Iran, 2022 World Cup: Man of the Match

One performance soared above all the others.

By Donald Wine II
Iran v USA: Group B - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images

The United States Men’s National Team qualified for the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a 1-0 victory over Iran in their final group stage match on Tuesday. Christian Pulisic’s first half goal was the difference in a match that had USMNT fans everywhere pacing with anxiety for much of the match.

The only chance for the USMNT to advance to the knockout stage was with a win, so it was important that Pulisic was able to score, and give up his body in the process. He left the match at halftime with what was diagnosed as a pelvic contusion, after he collided with Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand while scoring the game-winning goal. His performance in the first half was enough for the SSFC community, who voted him the Man of the Match with an average 8.40 rating.

The full set of community ratings:

Christian Pulisic - 8.40

Tyler Adams - 8.19

Sergiño Dest - 7.97

Tim Ream - 7.62

Yunus Musah - 7.49

Matt Turner - 7.35

Weston McKennie - 7.15

Josh Sargent - 7.15

Cameron Carter-Vickers - 6.94

Walker Zimmerman - 6.72

Tim Weah - 6.71

Antonee Robinson - 6.68

Brenden Aaronson - 6.45

Kellyn Acosta - 5.54

Shaq Moore - 4.04

Haji Wright - 4.03

Do you think the community got the ratings right? Hit the comments and discuss it all!

