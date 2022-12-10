2022 FIFA World Cup, Quarterfinals Day 2: Match thread and discussion

The second day of quarterfinals at the 2022 FIFA World Cup is today, and they feature one of the best matchups of the tournament so far. After today, we’ll have our final four teams in the tournament, and that should make today’s action highly entertaining.

In the first match, upstarts Morocco will take on Portugal. Morocco has become only the 4th African nations to reach the quarterfinals, and they did it with just sheer hard work. They have some firepower on their team in Achraf Hakimi and Hakim Ziyech, but they’ve worked hard to keep their opponents off the scoreboard. They’ve only allowed 1 goal in this tournament, and that includes the penalties they had with Spain in the Round of 16. Morocco won that penalty shootout 3-0, furthering the evidence that it will take a lot for someone to score on them. Also, Morocco will have their tens of thousands of fans on their side, which will make the atmosphere incredible.

On the other hand, Portugal might be going through its own issues involving captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who did not start in their Round of 16 match against Switzerland. However, it was a coming out party for Gonçalo Ramos, who replaced Ronaldo in the lineup and logged a hat trick, the first of this World Cup. They destroyed Switzerland 6-1, and it only kept the focus on whether Cristiano Ronaldo would return to the lineup or stay on the bench. With Bruno Fernandes and João Felix, Portugal can put some numbers on the board.

In the second game, it could be one of the best matchups of the whole tournament when England take on France. England made easy work of Senegal in the Round of 16 to get to this point, and they’ve proven they can score in bunches. Their scoring can come from anywhere, and they’ve received production from their starting forwards and contributions off the bench. Their questions are on the defensive end. For France, Kylian Mbappê has scored more goals than anyone at the World Cup, and he doesn’t show any signs of slowing down. Couple that with production from forwards like Olivier Giroud and France can also do some damage in a hurry. The key to this battle could be in the midfield and who can win the ball and push it towards their lethal attackers.

All of this comes on what will continue to be a very sad day for the American soccer family as they mourn the tragic loss of legendary writer Grant Wahl, who collapsed suddenly while covering the Argentina-Netherlands match yesterday in Doha and was later pronounced dead. It sent a tremendous shock through the soccer community, as Grant was a legend in the game not just for his writing but for his infectious and warm personality and his willingness to lift others up in this space. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and all of his friends who knew him well.

