Report: 2023 USWNT home jersey to feature gold stars

As the calendar turns to 2023, we start to look forward to the United States Women’s National Team and their quest to once again defend their crown at the Women’s World Cup. The 4-time champions, who have won the last 2 World Cups, reportedly will have a historic look when they take the field in New Zealand in July. According to Footy Headlines, the new home USWNT jersey will have gold stars above the crest for the first time.

⭐⭐⭐⭐ : USA 2023 Home Kit First-Ever to Have Gold Logos & Stars: https://t.co/rVqYpyWEIn — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) December 13, 2022

The home jersey will once again be white and employ navy elements of some kind. It’s unclear from Footy Headlines’ generic elements mockup on what the full design of the jersey will be, but a navy stripe across the torso appears to be something that we could see on the jersey.

In addition to the stars above the crest - which represent the 4 World Cups the USWNT have won - being gold, the Nike swoosh is also expected to be gold. Also notable from the element design is that it looks like the U.S. Soccer crest will move back to the left chest in 2023, abandoning the center crest that is present on the 2022 home and away jerseys. That allows for the 2019 Women’s World Cup champions patch to once again adorn the center of the jersey between the U.S. Soccer crest and the Nike swoosh.

While it’s the first time that the champions stars are gold on a USWNT jersey, it will not be the first time that gold is a part of the USWNT jersey. The 2007 USWNT away jersey was a gold jersey that was the team’s first departure from wearing jerseys that were predominantly red, white, or navy. However, they didn’t yet feature the champions stars over the crest.

It’s also expected that there will be an away jersey in 2023, but there are no current leaks on what elements or colors will dominate that jersey. The USWNT’s home jersey is expected to be a jersey that is exclusive to them. In 2019, the USMNT and USWNT shared an away jersey, but the USWNT had their own exclusive home jersey. The belief is that once again, the two teams will share a new away jersey that will replace the current blue jersey.

More information about the 2023 jerseys should be coming soon. According to Footy Headlines, the 2023 jerseys will be debuted in March. The USMNT do have a March window that will consist of Concacaf Nations League matches on the road against Grenada and at home versus El Salvador. The USWNT will play in SheBelieves Cup in February and will then have another international window in early April. So, fans will hopefully not have to wait long to see the new kit selections for our national teams.

