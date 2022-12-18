Argentina vs. France, 2022 FIFA World Cup final: Match thread and discussion

This is the match we’ve been waiting for. The 2022 FIFA World Cup concludes this morning with the World Cup final between Argentina and France. The winner will lift the World Cup trophy for the 3rd time, while the other team will watch and wonder what could have been.

Argentina began this tournament as the subject of one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history when they lost to Saudi Arabia in their opener. Since then, they have played some inspired soccer as they seek to get one of the legends of the game one final World Cup win in the biggest game of them all.

When Lionel Messi steps out onto the field today, it will be the 26th World Cup appearance for him. That will break the record of most World Cup matches played, held by Lothar Matthäus for 24 years. It will also be his final World Cup match, and the pressure is on him and the rest of the squad to win the trophy to seal the legacy of a man many call the greatest to ever play soccer.

France enters this match determined to become a repeat World Cup champion, something that hasn’t been done since Brazil repeated as champions in 1962. They are battling a viral outbreak, with several players already missing time and others who may miss the final. Still, they have so many players that can beat you at any given time, led by Kylian Mbappé. He and Messi are tied in the Golden Ball race, with each scoring 5 goals. Mbappé will want to make his impact felt in this match and pass his Paris St-Germain teammate in the process. More importantly, France still has enough playmakers to overcome their fight against viral outbreaks and win it all.

The world will be watching. Will Messi finally get the title that he has coveted? Or will France repeat as champions? We’re ready to find out.

How to watch

Argentina vs. France

Location: Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail

Kick-off time: 10:00am Eastern, 7:00am Pacific

Available TV: Fox (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports Go (App/Website), Telemundo (Website), Peacock (Website), FuboTV (Free Trial), SiriusXM FC (Radio)

