2022 FIFA World Cup, Day 13: Match thread and discussion

The final day of the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is upon us. Today, we’ll find out the final 4 teams that will move onto the Round of 16, with 4 other teams ending their stay in Qatar.

Brazil out of Group G and Portugal out of Group H have qualified for the final 16, but a lot is still to be determined on placement as well as which two teams will join them in the knockout stage. In the first set of matches, Group H teams will face off against each other, as South Korea takes on Portugal and Ghana faces Uruguay.

For South Korea, they need help. They need to win and have Uruguay either win or draw against Ghana. Even then, it will require a tiebreaker for them to qualify second. Portugal will win the group if they tie or draw against South Korea, or if Ghana doesn’t beat Uruguay. Even if Portugal loses and Ghana wins, goal differential and tiebreakers come into play.

Ghana qualifies for the knockout stage with a win against Uruguay. They can also qualify with a tie only if South Korea draws or loses. Any loss by Ghana, and they go home. A Uruguay win and a South Korea win, and it goes to tiebreakers.

In the late slate of matches, Brazil only needs to win or tie against Cameroon to win Group G. They can also win the group if Switzerland draws or loses against Serbia. Even with a loss and a Switzerland win, goal differential and tiebreakers come into play to determine who wins the group. Cameroon can only qualify with a win and either a Serbia win or draw, and even that would send it to a tiebreaker.

Serbia will qualify for the knockout stage with a win against Switzerland, provided that Cameroon doesn’t beat Brazil. If Serbia and Cameroon both win, goal differential will come into play. For Switzerland, a win against Serbia will definitely send them through to the knockout stage, while a draw also can qualify them provided that Cameroon doesn’t beat Brazil and win the 2nd place tiebreaker. Switzerland will go home if they lose to Serbia.

The last day of the group stage is certain to have fireworks and lots of chaos. Let the games begin!

How to watch

Group H - South Korea vs. Portugal

Location: Education City Stadium, Doha

Kick-off time: 10:00am Eastern, 7:00am Pacific

Available TV: Fox (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports Go (App/Website), Telemundo (Website), Peacock (Website), FuboTV (Free Trial), SiriusXM FC (Radio)

Group H - Ghana vs. Uruguay

Location: Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

Kick-off time: 10:00am Eastern, 7:00am Pacific

Available TV: FS1 (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Telemundo (Website), Peacock (Website), FuboTV (Free Trial), SiriusXM FC (Radio)

Group G - Serbia vs. Switzerland

Location: Stadium 974, Doha

Kick-off time: 2:00pm Eastern, 11:00am Pacific

Available TV: FS1 (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Telemundo (Website), Peacock (Website), FuboTV (Free Trial), SiriusXM FC (Radio)

Group G - Cameroon vs. Brazil

Location: Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail

Kick-off time: 2:00pm Eastern, 11:00am Pacific

Available TV: Fox (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Telemundo (Website), Peacock (Website), FuboTV (Free Trial), SiriusXM FC (Radio)

