USA vs. Netherlands, 2022 FIFA World Cup: Time, TV schedule and lineups

Gregg Berhalter always talked about this World Cup like it was two different competitions. The United Stats succeeded in the first one by surviving the group stage. Now as the old adage goes, in the playoffs anything can happen. The Netherlands await in the Round of 16 and something about this trip to the knockout stage feels different for the USA.

While most of the world still believe the slight edge goes to the Netherlands in this matchup, there is a rare since of optimism surrounding this young and dynamic team. They proved in the group stage they are capable of playing tight matches, having only conceded one goal from the penalty spot in three games. If they can figure out how to score goals on a consistent basis, the potential is truly unlimited.

Thankfully, it appears that Christian Pulisic will be available selection after getting hurt while scoring the winner against Iran. Josh Sargent’s status is a little less clear but there is a chance he could play as well.

The nerves should be all but gone for the U.S. as they have met all expectations. Anything else in this tournament is just icing on the cake. Let’s hope they go out and play with like there’s nothing to lose.

Lineups

United States lineup:

Netherlands lineup:

Dit zijn de namen die het moeten doen tegen USA pic.twitter.com/I4ZNKZVlFt — ESPN NL (@ESPNnl) December 3, 2022

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 10:00a.m. Eastern, 7:00a.m. Pacific

Venue: Khalifa International Stadium; Doha, Qatar

Available TV: FOX, Telemundo

Available Streaming: fuboTV (free trial), FOX Sports GO (App)

