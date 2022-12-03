IKTS 2022 FIFA World Cup Edition: Round of 16

Welcome back to SSFC’s rendition of I Know The Score! This time, we’ve got the Round of 16, along with an update on where the score stands after the group stage. Once again, just list your predictions for each match in the comments. There’s still plenty of time for you to catch up if you missed some games earlier, so don’t be afraid to jump back in! If you need a refresher on the rules, you can find it here. We will count matches that end in penalty shootouts as draws, with the score based on how the game ends after all the additional time is up (so the full 120 minutes for games that need it). I know it’s really close to the start of the first matches (we didn’t know the full bracket until yesterday!) but be sure to get your predictions in before the matches start!

Scores

At the top of the table, we've got ByrdmanintheDR with a grand 46 points, with 8 exact scorelines. At just 5 points off, we have jrg22007 in second place at 41 points (4), with Adnan Ilyas (hey, that’s me!) rounding out the podium at 40 (5).

ByrdmanintheDR 46 (8)

jrg22007 41 (4)

Adnan Ilyas 40 (5)

Keggar 38 (4)

the_mad_brad 37 (1)

Cuscago Ty 36 (3)

isaax05 34 (5)

bmr209 32 (3)

ravenbrian 21 (2)

siren123 19 (3)

drock1331 17 (1)

Asoundersfan17 15 (2)

Pwyll 16 (2)

LJ Hann 13 (2)

jph000 12 (0)

KD’sBurnerAccount 11 (1)

KevSea 10 (1)

hungrylikethewolf 10 (0)

Cowhunter 10 (0)

BigDFan09 10 (0)

eastdeflection 8 (0)

Highlights

Round 1

Siren123 started the game off really strong with a 19 (3) point round, with a particularly excellent call for Morocco 0-0 Croatia.

Round 2

Shout out to LJ Han for coming in on Round 2 and nailing the prediction for the Australia victory over Tunisia 1-0.

Round 3

ByrdmanintheDR got a stunning 10 points from the first 4 matches, calling the correct winner on each match and the correct score for 3/4. That makes for 2 rounds of 19 (4) points in a row! Take a bow!

Round of 16 Matches

December 3

United States v. Netherlands

Argentina v. Australia

December 4

France v. Poland

England v. Senegal

December 5

Japan v. Croatia

Brazil v. South Korea

December 6

Morocco v. Spain

Portugal v. Switzerland

