USA vs. Netherlands, 2022 FIFA World Cup: Community player ratings

The United States men’s national team are out of the World Cup following a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands in the Round of 16. The Dutch scored a pair of first half goals while the U.S. attempted to mount a comeback in the second. A flukey goal midway through the half gave the Americans life but that hope was quickly dashed by a Netherlands third. A tournament to be proud of ends for the young USMNT.

Instead of giving you our player ratings, we want to know what you think.

