2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 Day 2: Match thread and discussion

It’s Day 2 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout stage, and 2 more teams will book a place in the quarterfinals once the matches today are settled. First, France will take on Poland, while the second match of the day features England against Senegal.

France is the defending World Cup champions, and they won Group D to advance to the knockout stage. However, they haven’t played as the invincible force many thought them to be. They will look to show that the road to the title still runs through them. On the other side, Poland was the runner-up in Group C, and they haven’t had a complete match yet in Qatar. However, with Robert Lewandowski in the lineup, they always have a great chance to get a result. This time, Poland seeks to knock off the defending champs to show that their team is more than just one man.

in the second match, England enters as the winners of Group B, and they put a ton of goals on the board in 2 of their group stage matches. With a loaded lineup, they know they can score at will, and that’s what they aim to do. For the Lions of Teranga, they want to pull off what would be considered an upset against England. They’ve progressed this far without their best player, Sadio Mané. However, Chelsea teammates Édouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly will look to control the net and defensive end to keep Senegal in it and give them a chance to win. They’ll want to make it an open game that exposes some of the holes in England’s defense and maybe they can sneak a victory to advance.

How to watch

France vs. Poland

Location: Al Thumama Stadium, Doha

Kick-off time: 10:00am Eastern, 7:00am Pacific

Available TV: FS1 (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports Go (App/Website), Telemundo (Website), Peacock (Website), FuboTV (Free Trial), SiriusXM FC (Radio)

England vs. Senegal

Location: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

Kick-off time: 2:00pm Eastern, 11:00am Pacific

Available TV: FS1 (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports Go (App/Website), Telemundo (Website), Peacock (Website), FuboTV (Free Trial), SiriusXM FC (Radio)

