USA vs. Netherlands, 2022 World Cup: Man of the Match

The United States Men’s National Team saw its run at the 2022 FIFA World Cup come to an end Saturday when they lost 3-1 to the Netherlands in the Round of 16. A second Haji Wright goal wasn’t enough to offset Dutch goals by Memphis Depay, Daley Blind, and Denzel Dumfries, and the USMNT bow out of the tournament.

World Cup rooting guide We know that most of you already have a rooting interest in the World Cup. But that’s probably just habit. SB Nation has devised a quiz based on your style of sports fandom that will scientifically* decide which team you really should be rooting for. Take it here! *no actual science was used, your mileage may vary

Because of the disappointing loss, the SSFC community ratings were much lower than we saw for ratings during the group stage. However, despite allowing 3 goals, Matt Turner was the player that the community thought played the best yesterday. His 7.07 average rating was enough to earn him SSFC Man of the Match honors.

The full set of community ratings:

Matt Turner - 7.07

Christian Pulisic - 6.47

Sergiño Dest - 6.18

Tim Weah - 6.12

Tyler Adams - 6.01

Tim Ream - 5.90

Yunus Musah - 5.89

Gio Reyna - 5.84

Weston McKennie - 5.65

Brenden Aaronson - 5.62

DeAndre Yedlin - 5.46

Antonee Robinson - 5.39

Walker Zimmerman - 5.21

Haji Wright - 5.16

Jordan Morris - 4.44

Jesus Ferreira - 3.10

—

Gregg Berhalter - 3.97

Referee Wilton Sampaio (BRA) - 6.85

Hit the comments to discuss the ratings and whether you think they hit the mark.