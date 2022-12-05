2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 Day 3: Match thread and discussion

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 continues today with 2 matchups that are sure to be intriguing, as Japan takes on Croatia and Brazil faces South Korea. The winners will face each other in the quarterfinals on Friday.

The first match sees Japan, who won Group E, taking on Croatia, runners up in Group F. Japan has been excellent during the tournament, with upset victories over Germany and Spain propelling them to the top of the group. Samurai Blue will look to get out and continue to impress with their attack that can strike quickly and clinically. On the other side, Croatia may have struggled slightly to get to the knockout stage, but the 2018 World Cup runners-up have the pedigree to win. Led by Luka Modric, the team will hope to once again return to the quarterfinals with an eye on getting back to the final.

In the second match, Brazil has been playing super well as a team, despite their last minute loss to Cameroon in the final matchday of the group stage. Neymar is expected to be back in the lineup for Brazil, who have the roster to contend for the World Cup title. However, standing in their way are South Korea. The Taegeuk Warriors placed 2nd in Group H, but they have been battle tested and are looking to pull off the upset of the #1 ranked team in the world. With Son Heung-min leading the side, they always have a chance to get a result, and they hope to push past the Brazilians on their way back to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002.

How to watch

Japan vs. Croatia

Location: Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

Kick-off time: 10:00am Eastern, 7:00am Pacific

Available TV: Fox (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports Go (App/Website), Telemundo (Website), Peacock (Website), FuboTV (Free Trial), SiriusXM FC (Radio)

Brazil vs. South Korea

Location: Stadium 974, Doha

Kick-off time: 2:00pm Eastern, 11:00am Pacific

Available TV: Fox (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports Go (App/Website), Telemundo (Website), Peacock (Website), FuboTV (Free Trial), SiriusXM FC (Radio)

