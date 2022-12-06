2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 Day 4: Match thread and discussion

Following a day where we learned that Brazil can humble a solid team in 40 minutes to coast into the quarters and saw a very fun and spirited Japan side go out against the experience of Croatia, two more trips to the final eight teams will be booked today.

First up will be upstart Morocco who took out Belgium and Canada while drawing Croatia to surprisingly win their group taking on Spain. The first Iberian team to kick off the day has been somewhat inconsistent taking out Costa Rica and looking lethal doing it, losing to Japan, and drawing Germany on the way to a four point finish in their group. It should be a good test for both teams as Morocco has proven they belong while Spain has to show that they can dig out a win against tough opposition. Or... it might be one of those really rough cagy matches that goes to penalties.

Following that will be Portugal taking on Switzerland. The second Iberian team to play won their group by taking wins against Ghana and Uruguay while losing to South Korea. The Ronaldo-Brunos looked solid in what was arguably the most difficult and competitive group. It will also be seen if Ronaldo’s recent retirement reported offer to join Al Nassr for a billion-trillion dollars will have an impact on his performance or how many Rolls Royces he gets for winning is factored into the match. They’re taking on Switzerland who is led by MLS forward Xherdan Shaqiri and Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka. The Swiss have been solid throughout the tournament, in qualifying leading up to the World Cup and beat France in the Euros last year. It should be a good test for both sides as Ronaldo can show he deserves to be paid in skyscrapers and the Swiss can take a big step forward on the international stage. Or... it might be one of those really rough cagy matches that goes to penalties.

How to watch

Morocco vs. Spain

Location: Education City Stadium, Al Ryyan

Kick-off time: 10:00am Eastern, 7:00am Pacific

Available TV: Fox (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports Go (App/Website), Telemundo (Website), Peacock (Website), FuboTV (Free Trial), SiriusXM FC (Radio)

Portugal vs. Switzerland

Location: Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail

Kick-off time: 2:00pm Eastern, 11:00am Pacific

Available TV: Fox (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports Go (App/Website), Telemundo (Website), Peacock (Website), FuboTV (Free Trial), SiriusXM FC (Radio)

