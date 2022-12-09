2022 FIFA World Cup, Quarterfinals Day 1: Match thread and discussion

After two days off, we have reached the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. For the eight teams remaining in the tournament, the stakes continue to rise as the end starts to enter the horizon. Two matches today will surely bring excitement to us all as we determine who will advance to the semifinals.

The first match features 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia against Brazil, the #1 ranked team in the world. It’s a clash of styles, as Croatia has been measured in its approach on offense and defense. They arrive at the quarterfinal after a victory over Japan on penalties in the Round of 16. They’ve only scored more than 1 goal in a match once, when they scored 4 against Canada in their second group stage match. They will need to figure out how to generate more offense against a Brazilian side that has been scoring goals in bunches. The attack can come from anywhere on the field for Brazil, who try to deploy their customary “Joga Bonito” style of wide open play that is exciting for fans to watch. It will be fun to see which team will have the upper hand.

In the second match, the Netherlands hope to continue their torrid pace when they face Lionel Messi and Argentina. The Netherlands looked terrific when they beat the USMNT 3-1 in the Round of 16, and they have 2 of the hottest strikers in the tournament in Cody Gakpo and Memphis Depay. Denzel Dumfries was amazing against the United States, having a hand in all 3 goals the Oranje scored (1 goal, 2 assists). For Argentina, the pressure continues to build for legend Lionel Messi. They got here with a 2-1 victory over Australia in the Round of 16, but while they looked good early, they struggled to the finish line in that match. Both teams like to get out into open spaces but while Argentina will look to control possession for much of the match, it will be interesting to see whether Dutch head coach Louis van Gaal goes back to his strategy of bunker and counter to score enough goals to send Argentina home.

How to watch

Croatia vs. Brazil

Location: Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan

Kick-off time: 10:00am Eastern, 7:00am Pacific

Available TV: Fox (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports Go (App/Website), Telemundo (Website), Peacock (Website), FuboTV (Free Trial), SiriusXM FC (Radio)

Netherlands vs. Argentina

Location: Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail

Kick-off time: 2:00pm Eastern, 11:00am Pacific

Available TV: Fox (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports Go (App/Website), Telemundo (Website), Peacock (Website), FuboTV (Free Trial), SiriusXM FC (Radio)

