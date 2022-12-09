I Know The Score, 2022 FIFA World Cup Edition: Quarterfinals

Welcome back to SSFC’s rendition of I Know The Score! This time, we’ve got the Quarterfinals! Once again, just list your predictions for each match in the comments. There’s still games for you to catch up if you missed some games earlier, so don’t be afraid to jump back in! But even if you are behind, this is a great chance to at least drive your score up! If you need a refresher on the rules, you can find it here. We will count matches that end in penalty shootouts as draws, with the score based on how the game ends after all the additional time is up (so the full 120 minutes for games that need it). Be sure to get your predictions in before the matches start!

December 9th

Croatia v. Brazil

Netherlands v. Argentina

December 10th

Morocco v. Portugal

England v. France

Let’s see those predictions!