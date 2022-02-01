USA vs. Canada, 2022 World Cup Qualifying: SSFC Man of the Match

The United States Men’s National Team suffered a 2-0 defeat to Canada on Sunday afternoon in Hamilton, Ontario. While the USMNT showed they could take the match to Canada, it did not reflect in the score column. Canada was happy to pack their defense and absorb the USMNT’s pressure after scoring early, and another Canada goal in the final seconds of the game was the final nail in the coffin.

Naturally, the performance by several players was not up to the standards required during World Cup qualifying, and it reflected in the SSFC community’s ratings. One player did have a decent rating due to his play on offense and providing the USMNT’s best chance at a goal late in the first half, and that was Weston McKennie. Arguably the best player on the field over the course of the window so far, McKennie’s 6.44 rating earned him the SSFC Man of the Match honors.

The full ratings for all the players, head coach Gregg Berhalter, and the referee:

Weston McKennie - 6.44

Tyler Adams - 6.05

Sergiño Dest - 5.85

Yunus Musah - 5.45

Brenden Aaronson - 5.36

Antonee Robinson - 5.32

Ricardo Pepi - 5.16

Paul Arriola - 5.09

Chris Richards - 5.03

Reggie Cannon - 4.59

Jordan Morris - 4.46

Kellyn Acosta - 4.44

Matt Turner - 4.41

Christian Pulisic - 4.33

Miles Robinson - 4.22

Gyasi Zardes - 3.48

Gregg Berhalter - 2.57

Referee Cesar Ramos (MEX) - 4.30

Hit the comments and let us know if these ratings were too high, too low, or if they were right about where you thought they should be.