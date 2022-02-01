Vote for SSFC Goal & Assist of the Month!

January has run its course. Goals have been scored, assists have been made, and now it’s time to decide which ones were best! We’re opting to omit the single international goal of the month (Antonee Robinson from Jesús Ferreira), and focus on club action only.

We’ll vote for two categories:

Goal of the Month (for club)

Assist of the Month (for club)

Ground rules: Goal or assist must have taken place from January 1, 2022 to January 31, 2022. Player must be USMNT-eligible.

January Goal of the Month (for club)

Christian Pulisic vs Liverpool - Premier League - Jan 2

Weston McKennie vs Inter Milan - Supercoppa - Jan 12

Weston McKennie vs Udinese - Serie A - Jan 15

Antonee “Jedi” Robinson vs Birmingham City - Championship - Jan 17

Andrija Novakovich vs Pisa - Serie B - Jan 17

Josh Sargent vs Watford (first goal) - Premier League - Jan 21

Josh Sargent vs Watford (second goal) - Premier League - Jan 21

Yunus Musah vs Atletico Madrid - La Liga - Jan 22

Christian Ramirez vs Edinburgh City - Scottish Cup - Jan 23

Poll What was the Goal of the Month? Pulisic vs Liverpool

McKennie vs Inter Milan

McKennie vs Udinese

Jedi vs Birmingham City

Novakovich vs Pisa

Sargent vs Watford (1st)

Sargent vs Watford (2nd)

Musah vs Atletico Madrid

Ramirez vs Edinburgh City vote view results 6% Pulisic vs Liverpool (12 votes)

6% McKennie vs Inter Milan (12 votes)

13% McKennie vs Udinese (27 votes)

8% Jedi vs Birmingham City (16 votes)

3% Novakovich vs Pisa (7 votes)

52% Sargent vs Watford (1st) (102 votes)

6% Sargent vs Watford (2nd) (12 votes)

1% Musah vs Atletico Madrid (3 votes)

2% Ramirez vs Edinburgh City (4 votes) 195 votes total Vote Now

January Assist of the Month (for club)

Antonee “Jedi” Robinson vs Reading - Championship - Jan 11

Sebastián Saucedo vs Querétaro - Liga MX - Jan 14

Antonee “Jedi” Robinson vs Birmingham City - Championship - Jan 19

Andrija Novakovich vs Parma - Serie B - Jan 21

Folarin Balogun vs Coventry City - Championship - Jan 29

Poll What was the Assist of the Year? Jedi vs Reading

Saucedo vs Querétaro

Jedi vs Birmingham City

Novakovich vs Parma

Balogun vs Coventry City vote view results 23% Jedi vs Reading (10 votes)

6% Saucedo vs Querétaro (3 votes)

6% Jedi vs Birmingham City (3 votes)

2% Novakovich vs Parma (1 vote)

60% Balogun vs Coventry City (26 votes) 43 votes total Vote Now

Were there any goals or assists I missed? Which were the sweetest for you?