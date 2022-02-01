Vote for SSFC Goal & Assist of the Month!

January has run its course. Goals have been scored, assists have been made, and now it’s time to decide which ones were best! We’re opting to omit the single international goal of the month (Antonee Robinson from Jesús Ferreira), and focus on club action only.
We’ll vote for two categories:
- Goal of the Month (for club)
- Assist of the Month (for club)
Ground rules: Goal or assist must have taken place from January 1, 2022 to January 31, 2022. Player must be USMNT-eligible.
January Goal of the Month (for club)
Christian Pulisic vs Liverpool - Premier League - Jan 2
Weston McKennie vs Inter Milan - Supercoppa - Jan 12
Weston McKennie vs Udinese - Serie A - Jan 15
Antonee “Jedi” Robinson vs Birmingham City - Championship - Jan 17
Andrija Novakovich vs Pisa - Serie B - Jan 17
Josh Sargent vs Watford (first goal) - Premier League - Jan 21
Josh Sargent vs Watford (second goal) - Premier League - Jan 21
Yunus Musah vs Atletico Madrid - La Liga - Jan 22
Christian Ramirez vs Edinburgh City - Scottish Cup - Jan 23
Poll
What was the Goal of the Month?
-
6%
Pulisic vs Liverpool
-
6%
McKennie vs Inter Milan
-
13%
McKennie vs Udinese
-
8%
Jedi vs Birmingham City
-
3%
Novakovich vs Pisa
-
52%
Sargent vs Watford (1st)
-
6%
Sargent vs Watford (2nd)
-
1%
Musah vs Atletico Madrid
-
2%
Ramirez vs Edinburgh City
January Assist of the Month (for club)
Antonee “Jedi” Robinson vs Reading - Championship - Jan 11
Sebastián Saucedo vs Querétaro - Liga MX - Jan 14
Antonee “Jedi” Robinson vs Birmingham City - Championship - Jan 19
Andrija Novakovich vs Parma - Serie B - Jan 21
Folarin Balogun vs Coventry City - Championship - Jan 29
Poll
What was the Assist of the Year?
-
23%
Jedi vs Reading
-
6%
Saucedo vs Querétaro
-
6%
Jedi vs Birmingham City
-
2%
Novakovich vs Parma
-
60%
Balogun vs Coventry City
Were there any goals or assists I missed? Which were the sweetest for you?
