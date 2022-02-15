Women’s World Cup 2023 and 2024 Olympics USWNT qualification dates announced

The roads to the 2023 World Cup and 2024 Olympics will go through Monterrey, Mexico as the qualification for both tournaments has been set for south of the border this summer. The US Women’s National Team will start the journey to their World Cup title defense in the event that will be held from July 4-18 according to Caitlin Murray of ESPN. The article notes that the USA and Canada are automatically qualified for the tournament, but six additional slots will be determined by play-in matches featuring 30 teams from Concacaf.

This is the first time that both the Olympic and World Cup qualification will be held at the same time in a tournament dubbed the Concacaf W Championship. The top four teams automatically go to the World Cup while the 5th and 6th place teams will go to a play-in tournament for a chance to qualify. The overall winner of the W Championship will qualify for the Olympics while the second and third place teams will battle it out for the second and final Concacaf slot to go to Paris in 2024.

Clearly there’s a lot on the line this summer and the US Women will no doubt be looking to take the top spot and perhaps put some heat on Canada after falling to their northern rivals last summer in Tokyo.