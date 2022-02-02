USA vs. Honduras, 2022 World Cup qualifying: Time, TV schedule and lineups

The United States men’s national team return home today for an absolute must-win match against Honduras. The scene will be like something out of The Day After Tomorrow, a frozen mess that, for some reason, the USSF desired.

Temps will be dangerously low, almost as dangerous as the U.S. failing to get all three points against the worst team in the Octagonal at home. The final three-match window in March looks absolutely grueling and dropping points in this one could be catastrophic in the end.

Gregg Berhalter has been dealt two massive injury blows with Chris Richards and Tyler Adams being ruled out. Tim Weah should be available for selection again after the Canada misunderstanding.

Goals are the topic of discussion surrounding this team and the lack of attacking output. With such a weak opponent, this needs to be a convincing offensive performance with some end results to show for it.

Lineups

United States lineup:

Our guys. — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) February 2, 2022

Honduras lineup:

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern, 4:30 p.m. Pacific

Venue: Allianz Field; St. Paul, Minnesota

Available TV: FS1, Univision, TUDN

Available Streaming: fuboTV (Free trial), ESPN+ (Affiliate Link)

