USA vs. Honduras, 2022 World Cup Qualifying: Community player ratings

The United States men’s national team took care of business on Wednesday night against the worst team in the Octagonal, defeating Honduras 3-0. On a frigid night in St. Paul, the result was never really in doubt as the Americans scored early and controlled the match for the duration in the near sub-zero temperatures. Weston McKennie and Walker Zimmerman scored in the first half and Christian Pulisic came off the bench and iced the match. The win sends the U.S. into the final WCQ window in a solid position to qualify.

Instead of giving you our player ratings, we want to know what you think. Below is a ratings form for you to fill out with ratings for each USMNT player’s performance. After a day/night of voting, we’ll tabulate the ratings and reveal them with the top rated player being named Stars and Stripes FC’s Man of the Match. Feel free to head down to the comment section and leave your thoughts on the match as a whole or give your detailed explanation of your ratings.

