USMNT weekend viewing guide: coming and going

Potentially catastrophic injuries last weekend put a serious dent in the international viewing options as Weston McKennie’s foot injury is likely to keep him out for the remainder of the Serie A season and Giovanni Reyna’s latest injury was said to be much more minor but still has him in doubt for the March window as well.

On the opposite end of the spectrum hope springs eternal for the stateside clubs as the MLS season kicks off. Players like Walker Zimmerman and Miles Robinson will be working off the rust over the next few weeks and should be in good form heading into the March window.

With the MLS season starting up again and a need to keep this article manageable you may see some fluctuation over the next weeks as we look to find that sweet spot balancing the length and options of what we have to watch.

Friday

Southampton v Norwich City - 3p on USA

Josh Sargent gets the weekend started when Norwich City kick off on Friday afternoon. Norwich have fallen to the bottom of the table but do remain within five points of Newcastle and Everton for safety. Sargent picked up an assist last weekend against Liverpool as Norwich took a shock lead but were unable to hold on and lost.

Saturday

Borussia Monchengladbach v Wolfsburg - 9:30a on ESPN+

It’s the battle of the Bundesliga defenders that have made Gregg mad! Just kidding, we think. Joe Scally has been seeing fewer minutes for Borussia Monchengladbach recently after leading the clubs field players in minutes through the first half of the season. Scally saw 23’ off the bench last weekend in Gladbach’s embarrassing 6-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund, he hasn’t started since the clubs final match before the winter break. It seems unlikely that Berhalter would have a sudden change of heart and call Scally in for the March window if he is not receiving the playing time he was when he was passed over previously.

John Brooks has also been passed over recently for USMNT action but continues to be a key figure for his Bundesliga side, he has started the past seven matches for Wolfsburg. The club lost last weekend to Hoffenheim and they currently sit in 12th place.

Streaming overseas:

Yunus Musah was an unused substitute last weekend for Valencia in their 4-1 loss to Barcelona. This was a bit surprising as he had started the previous five matches. The club will be looking for their first win in eight matches when they face Mallorca at 8a on ESPN+.

George Bello was an unused substitute for Arminia Bielefeld last weekend in their 1-0 win over Union Berlin. They face Bayer Leverkusen at 9:30a on ESPN+.

Matt Miazga got the start last weekend as Deportivo Alaves fell to Real Madrid 4-1. Alaves face Getafe at 10:15a on ESPN+.

MLS over the air:

Kellyn Acosta and his new club LAFC host the team that traded him away this offseason when they take on the Colorado Rapids at 3:30p on TUDN and Univision.

The 2021 Supporters Shield winning New England Revolution travel to the Portland Timbers Saturday night to open their season on Fox at 7:30p.

MLS Streaming (all matches on ESPN+).

Sunday

Chelsea v Liverpool - 11:30a on ESPN+

Chelsea and Liverpool take a break from EPL action this week to face off in the Carabao Cup Final. It will be the third match of the season between the clubs, with the first two both coming in League play and ending in draws. Chelsea are coming off a 2-0 win over Lille in Champions League round of 16 play with Christian Pulisic picking up his fourth goal of the season. Liverpool trounced Leeds United 6-0 midweek in league play and are coming in on a nine game winning streak. It may not be the most important of trophies but it looks to be closely contested.

Streaming overseas:

Gianlucca Busio, Tanner Tessmann and Venezia face Hellas Verona at 9a on Paramount+.

Tyler Adams was a late sub for RB Leipzig in their Europa League victory Thursday, Leipzig now face Bochum at 9:30a on ESPN+.

Konrad de la Fuente picked up his first goal for Olympique Marseille on Thursday and the club will now face Troyes at 11:05a on beIN Sports.

Ricardo Pepi has been coming off the bench recently for Augsburg who face Borussia Dortmund who were dumped from Europa League by Rangers this week. The match will be at 12:30p on ESPN+.

Timothy Weah and Lille lost to Chelsea in Champions League action midweek and must rebound on the weekend as they face Olympique Lyonnais at 2:45p on beIN Sport.

Sergnio Dest looks to be responding well to Xavi and Barcelona has looked sharp recently. Barca face Athletic Club at 3p on ESPN+.

MLS over the air:

MLS streaming (all matches on ESPN+):

Orlando City SC and Montreal kick off at 1p.

The Houston Dynamo host Real Salt Lake at 7p.

The Seattle Sounders with Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan close out the weekend against Walker Zimmerman and Nashville at 8p.

Let us know what you’re watching this weekend in the comments section below.