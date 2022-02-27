Jesse Marsch reportedly finalizing contract to become Leeds United manager

Leeds United and Marcelo Bielsa have parted ways following the legendary manager forgetting to have his team play defense for most of the 2021-2022 Premier League season. This, of course, opens the door for another coach to step in and make his mark on the team. According to soccer super-news haver Fabrizio Romano, that person is set to be American manager Jesse Marsch.

While Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds lawyers discuss final contract termination details, talks are in progress for Jesse Marsch to be appointed as new manager. The agreement's now at final stages.



Marsch has been on Leeds board list for months. Work in progress.

Marsch was fired from RB Leipzig following a slow start to the Bundesliga season and it seemed like he would find another role soon enough. Though his ideas didn’t take hold in Germany, it appears that Leeds is willing to bring him in to help them avoid relegation as the side sits in 15th place just two points out of the bottom three.

The manager fits the profile of the kind of players Leeds has been successful with in terms of playing a high tempo attacking style. Should the deal go through, he would join Chris Armas as former MLS managers with high profile jobs in the EPL.