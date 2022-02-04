USA vs. Honduras, 2022 World Cup Qualifying: SSFC Man of the Match

The United States Men’s National Team rebounded Wednesday night in St. Paul, Minnesota to defeat Honduras 3-0 in World Cup qualifying. On the coldest night for a USMNT match in its history, the players came out hot, with goals by Weston McKennie and Walker Zimmerman in the first half and a third coming from substitute Christian Pulisic in the 2nd half.

There were a ton of performances that the SSFC community applauded, and it reflects in the ratings. However, Weston McKennie, with an 8.52 average rating, once again leaped over everyone not just for the first goal of the match, but to win the SSFC Man of the Match.

The full ratings for all the players, head coach Gregg Berhalter, and the referee, Oshane Nation:

Weston McKennie - 8.52

Kellyn Acosta - 7.98

Walker Zimmerman - 7.77

Luca de la Torre - 7.64

Christian Pulisic - 7.16

Tim Weah - 7.07

Antonee Robinson - 6.47

Miles Robinson - 6.41

Matt Turner - 6.17

Brenden Aaronson - 6.14

Reggie Cannon - 5.81

Jordan Morris - 5.77

Ricardo Pepi - 5.74

Jesus Ferreira - 5.43

Cristian Roldan - 5.39

—

Gregg Berhalter - 5.88

Referee Oshane Nation (JAM) - 4.94

What do you think? Were the players rated correctly? What did you think of Gregg Berhalter’s 5.88? Hit the comments and discuss!