Concacaf announces details for 2022-2023 Nations League

The United States Men’s National Team will begin its defense of its Concacaf Nations League trophy this summer as Concacaf announced yesterday the details of the next edition of the tournament. It all begins with the draw on April 4th and will include match dates in June 2022 and March 2023.

The 41 teams in Concacaf have once again been divided into 3 leagues: A, B, and C. The USMNT, by winning the first ever edition of the Concacaf Nations League, remain in League A and will be seeded as one of the top 3 teams in Concacaf along with the team that will represent Concacaf in the World Cup inter-confederation playoff, also to take place in June.

The 11 teams in League A that are joining the USMNT: Canada, Costa Rica, Curaçao, El Salvador (promoted from League B), Grenada (promoted), Honduras, Jamaica (promoted), Martinique, Mexico, Panama, and Suriname (promoted). The teams will be split into 3 pots and divided into 4 groups of 3, where the teams will have a group stage that will consist of a double round robin where each team will play the others in the group home and away. As it stands currently, this is how the Pots for League A should be for the draw on April 4th:

Seeded: USA, Mexico, Canada, Panama/Costa Rica/El Salvador (whoever ends up in 4th place in the Octagonal)

Pot 2: Remaining 2 of Panama/Costa Rica/El Salvador, Honduras, Jamaica

Pot 3: Martinique, Grenada, Curaçao, Suriname

The draw takes place in Miami on April 4th and will see the groups for the entire competition to be determined. The winner of each group in League A will go onto the Nations League Finals in June 2023. The winners of each group in League B and League C will also earn promotion to the next league up. On the other side, the 3rd place teams in each group in League A will be relegated to League B, and the 4th place teams in each League B group will drop to League C.

The matchdates will take place during the double window of May/June 2022 as well as the March 2023 window. That leaves half of the May/June 2022 window as well as the window in September 2022 open for the USMNT to participate in friendlies should they not be involved in the inter-confederation playoff.

The list of teams in each league of the Conacacaf Nations League:

