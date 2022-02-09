 clock menu more-arrow no yes

USMNT keeper Matt Turner finalizes summer move to Arsenal

A big move for the American netminder

By Parker Cleveland
Honduras v United States: 2022 World Cup Qualifying Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

As had been expected, Matt Turner is headed to Arsenal when the summer transfer season opens for the Premier League. Tom Bogert of MLSsoccer.com reported the final announcement of the deal.

It was also reported that the transfer fee was worth €7 million and had bonuses worth an extra €3 million.

Turner is truly an MLS success story having gone from undrafted player who began his post-college career with the Jersey Express in the PDL to signing with New England and eventually winning 2021 MLS Keeper of the Year. Of course, his story also includes winning a spot on the United States Men’s National Team and even pushing for the starting role over Manchester City’s Zack Steffen.

For Turner, this is obviously a good move, but might raise concerns about the readiness of USMNT keepers going into the 2022 World Cup. Currently, Aaron Ramsdale has claimed the place between the sticks for the Gunners so far being worth the £30 million they paid for him before the season. It will be somewhat less than ideal having both Steffen and Turner serving in second choice roles heading into the November tournament.

