USMNT keeper Matt Turner finalizes summer move to Arsenal

As had been expected, Matt Turner is headed to Arsenal when the summer transfer season opens for the Premier League. Tom Bogert of MLSsoccer.com reported the final announcement of the deal.

Turner, 27, heads to Arsenal this summer. The USMNT GK will be around for the Revs' CCL run and first half of the MLS season. pic.twitter.com/ta3B12x6rk — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) February 9, 2022

It was also reported that the transfer fee was worth €7 million and had bonuses worth an extra €3 million.

Matt Turner to Arsenal from New England Revolution, done deal confirmed. Full agreement for €7m plus €3m bonuses, now time for paperworks. Turner will join Arsenal in summer and not in January - ready for next season ⚪️ #AFC



USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter confirms the deal. pic.twitter.com/UC16YMZfWK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 28, 2022

Turner is truly an MLS success story having gone from undrafted player who began his post-college career with the Jersey Express in the PDL to signing with New England and eventually winning 2021 MLS Keeper of the Year. Of course, his story also includes winning a spot on the United States Men’s National Team and even pushing for the starting role over Manchester City’s Zack Steffen.

For Turner, this is obviously a good move, but might raise concerns about the readiness of USMNT keepers going into the 2022 World Cup. Currently, Aaron Ramsdale has claimed the place between the sticks for the Gunners so far being worth the £30 million they paid for him before the season. It will be somewhat less than ideal having both Steffen and Turner serving in second choice roles heading into the November tournament.