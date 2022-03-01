Turner Sports, HBO Max wins U.S. Soccer TV rights in 8-year deal

Get ready for matches on TNT, TBS, and HBO Max. Today, U.S. Soccer announced that they had reached a deal with Turner Sports to have the English-language broadcasting rights to over 20 United States National Soccer Team matches each year. It’s an 8-year deal that begins in 2023 and will run through 2030. According to The Athletic’s Paul Tenorio, the deal is for roughly $25-27 million per year.

USSF previously earned about $30 million per year from SUM for all of its rights (English, Spanish-language + marketing).



Now get around $25-27M per year for English-language rights.



TNT/TBS will broadcast about half of U.S. games (simulcast on HBO Max). The rest on HBO Max. https://t.co/mZxVm0FI8W — Paul Tenorio (@PaulTenorio) March 1, 2022

Each match will be streamed live on HBO Max, with half of the 20+ matches each year being shown on TNT or TBS. The other half of those matches will be exclusively on HBO Max. The partnership will also see Bleacher Report receive the digital and highlight rights, and other content will be produced throughout the WarnerMedia portfolio.

The agreement means that Turner Sports will hold the exclusive English-language rights for all U.S. National Team home World Cup qualifiers, friendlies for both the USMNT and USWNT, send-off matches, and other events like the SheBelieves Cup. It will not include the rights to the various World Cups, which will be held by Fox through the 2026 World Cup. While the USMNT will not have World Cup qualifying in the 2026 cycle due to them hosting the World Cup, this deal will include World Cup qualifiers in the 2030 cycle.

According to Jonathan Tannenwald of the Philadelphia Inquirer, it will also include the rights to broadcast the U.S. Open Cup.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Turner Sports at this amazing time for soccer in the United States,” said U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone in a statement released by U.S. Soccer. “During our discussions it was clear how dedicated they are to growing soccer in the United States, especially their commitment to expand the women’s game. As we build towards 2026 and beyond, we have found a fantastic partner to spotlight the stories of our Women’s and Men’s National Teams.”

US Soccer is coming to Turner Sports and HBO Max



An eight-year deal brings select @USMNT, @USWNT games to TNT, TBS and HBO Max beginning in 2023 https://t.co/eNzPX2hRpf pic.twitter.com/92mFWvrJJP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 1, 2022

