George Bello replaces Sergiño Dest on USMNT roster

George Bello is the latest American added to the United States Men’s National Team roster. Today, USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter added the left back to his roster ahead of the final World Cup qualifying window that opens on Monday. Bello replaces Sergiño Dest, who suffered a left biceps femoris injury to his leg in FC Barcelona’s UEFA Europa League match yesterday. He is out for an undetermined period of time.

Happy for the win yesterday but really disappointed to come off with a hamstring injury. I’ll be working hard to come back as soon as possible pic.twitter.com/F07OldYdvV — Sergiño Dest (@sergino_dest) March 18, 2022

Bello, the 20-year-old defender who recently transferred from Atlanta United to Arminia Bielefeld, has 6 caps for the USMNT. He most recently started for the USMNT in the 4-1 World Cup qualifying win at Honduras back in September as well as starting in the Gold Cup Final last August against Mexico. He is added to provide cover at left back, as Dest was slotted to play at right back as well as provide backup to Antonee Robinson on the left.

The updated USMNT roster:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest), Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Zack Steffen (Manchester City),

DEFENDERS (9): George Bello (Arminia Bielefeld), Reggie Cannon (Boavista), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Erik Palmer-Brown (Troyes), Antonee Robinson (Fulham FC), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), James Sands (Rangers FC), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Kellyn Acosta (LAFC), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), Gianluca Busio (Venezia), Luca de la Torre (Heracles), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders)

FORWARDS (9): Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg5), Paul Arriola (FC Dallas), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Jordan Pefok (Young Boys), Ricardo Pepi (Augsburg), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea FC), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Tim Weah (Lille)

ROSTER UPDATE:@_georgebello has been added to the #USMNT roster for our upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers » https://t.co/7yFvGhosVK pic.twitter.com/skNsz79khJ — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) March 18, 2022

