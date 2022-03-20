Brenden Aaronson pulled from RB Salzburg lineup with a knee injury

First it was Sergino Dest who was pulled from the US Men’s National Team roster before the final three qualifiers against Mexico, Panama, and Costa Rica, now Brenden Aaronson faces uncertainty ahead of the games. The American attacker was pulled from the RB Salzburg lineup due to a knee injury prior to the team’s match on Sunday.

Brenden Aaronson (knee) was pulled out of Salzburg's starting lineup Sunday.



Aaronson is in the USMNT squad for its upcoming World Cup qualifiers pic.twitter.com/oWxSbC3QTl — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 20, 2022

Aaronson has been a key player for the USA during qualification and has played in all 11 matches so far. It is yet to be seen who may replace him should the injury be serious enough to keep him from traveling to join the team. One option could be Konrad de la Fuente or possibly Brooks Lennon who has been lining up as an attacker for Atlanta United recently, though Sebastian Lletget is perhaps another option.

The good news is that Gio Reyna is back with the USMNT so the question facing Gregg Berhalter could be one of who to rotate the Dortmund player with.