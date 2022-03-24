USA vs. Mexico, 2022 World Cup qualifying: Time, TV schedule and lineups

The United States Men’s National Team get ready to enter Estadio Azteca tonight to take on Mexico in the the biggest World Cup qualifier of them all. The USMNT have taken the last 3 matches against their fiercest rivals, but have never taken a World Cup qualifying win from the Azteca.

The USMNT will have to overcome a string of injuries to key players, and they will have to overcome one of the most intimidating atmospheres in all of soccer. Even with Estadio Azteca having a reduced capacity of 50,000 this evening, the crowd will be loud and boisterous in an effort to will El Tri to victory.

Will the USMNT dig deep to get a result in what could be the final World Cup qualifying match between the two teams? Or, will Mexico once again ride the home field advantage to victory?

Lineups

United States lineup:

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 10:00p.m. Eastern, 7:00p.m. Pacific

Venue: Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

Available TV: CBS Sports Network, Univision, TUDN

Available Streaming: Paramount+ (App/Website), Univision (App/Website), fuboTV (Free trial),

